Residents protest against hike in property, water tax

Over 500 residents from different parts of Vellore and Katpadi participated in a protest organised by the Federation of Residents Welfare Associations of Vellore Corporation Zone-1.

The dharna near Chittoor Bus Stand on Monday was to demonstrate people’s dissent over the hike in property and water tax after revisions despite improper water supply in many areas.

Federation president, N. Pichumani said this protest was organised to show solidarity in the displeasure over the way in which the tax revision was envisaged.

Residents and traders who own property in the Vellore city were aggrieved that nothing was done to reduce the tax revisions announced by the State government though the Assembly was informed of a reduction in the new tax structure.

The State government revised the property tax rates, effective from the half-year period of April-September 2018. Many residents complained about a hike of more than 100%, pointing to the government order on the tax increase not exceeding the said percentage.

Even after the announcement by the Minister on reduction of property tax in the Assembly, the State government is yet to issue guidelines for resolving the problems related to property tax increases.

General Secretary of the Federation, J. Gajendran said the proposed tax revision put the residents in lot of financial shortages since it was aimed at increasing the revenue for the localbodies. There is no guarantee that the residents would get their tax-worthiness in the form of infrastructure, he said.

He pointed to the water charges which was revised to ₹200 per month from the current ₹30 per month. Even now there are many areas in Katpadi and Vellore without water supply, he said.

There are number of issues that pose a danger for the residents on daily basis like broken storm water drains and stagnant water which provides a ground for the mosquitoes to breed.

Residents welfare association activists who spoke on the occasion charged that combined water supply is irregular in number of areas in Zone 1 of Vellore City Corporation limits and there has been little response from the officials except timely assurances. Bad roads, stray dog menace are taken lightly by the Corporation officials, residents said.

Activists from V.G. Rao Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Thiru Nagar Extension, Bharathi Nagar, Bharathi Nagar Extension and Thiruvalluvar Kudiyiruppor Sangam Muthamizh Nagar participated.