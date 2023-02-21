Residents oppose stone quarry and crushing unit near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai

February 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Residents at Anakkavoor village and adjoining hamlets such as Thirupoondi, Sithanur, Purusai and Kulamathai have been opposing setting up of a new private stone quarry and crushing unit near Periya eri over a month after a public notice about the unit was displayed at the local Village Administrative Office. A large group of residents, mostly farmers and weavers, met Collector B. Murugesh and gave a petition, requesting him to conduct a public meeting in the village or at Cheyyar town on the issue soon. At present, Anakkavoor village has more than 1,500 families, who are mostly dependent on farming, cattle rearing and poultry farming. The Periya eri, which is connected by at least six ponds and water channels, remains the key water source for irrigation and domestic consumption. Apart from paddy, green chilli, brinjal, groundnuts and mango are also cultivated. “The proposed quarry and crushing unit will end our lives as we are completely dependent on the lake for farming and cattle rearing,” said K. Venkatesh, president, Anakkavoor village panchayat.

Along with local social activist M. Rajesh, Mr. Venketash led residents in the village to the Collectorate, highlighting their plight in the village and adjoining hamlets on the proposed quarry and unit. Currently, the Cheyyar taluk has a few stone quarries and crushing units that have been operating for many years. Over the years, the dust from these quarries has polluted lakes, ponds and farm-wells in the taluk that consists of 131 villages. Residents said regular blasts at the quarries in neighbouring villages affected senior citizens and children. They also said these quarries also damaged the roads, making it difficult for farmers to transport the produce. Ambulances refuse to come to the village due to bad roads. On the other hand, residents demanded better government schools, public health centres, bitumen roads, more bus services, regular work under the MGNREGA scheme and a platform for weavers to market their handloom products. “Residents have submitted their petition on the proposed stone quarry and crushing unit in the village. After getting orders from the Collector, a public hearing will be held in the village on the issue soon,” said R. Anamika, Sub-Collector (Cheyyar taluk).