Residents oppose felling of Teakwood trees to set up paddy threshing floor near Tirupattur town

Residents opposed the chopping of mature teakwood trees to construct paddy threshing floor within the seven-acre government-run grove in Thuruthipuram hamlet of Vellakuttai village panchayat on Friday. The village near Vaniyambadi town falls under Natrampalli Panchayat Union.

They said the grove had been in existence for many years with a range of saplings including mango, teakwood, sandalwood, oakwood and jackfruit. Among them, teakwood and sandalwood were planted near the entrance to make it convenient for regular surveillance by government officials and police and to prevent illegal felling of trees.

“We have been demanding paddy threshing floors for farmers in the hamlet on a panchayat land or temple land. We are against felling of trees, especially such economically valued species for commercial gain,” said S. Gopi, a resident.

Panchayat union officials said the government grove was under the control of District Rural Development Agency (DRDA). The block development officers were the local custodians who maintained the grove by watering the plants, pruning trees and preventing trespassers.

Initial inquiry revealed that two teakwood trees were chopped on Thursday evening by a small group of people on the earmarked portion for the proposed threshing floor inside the grove. The entire area encompassing chopped trees were levelled for the floor work.

A formal foundation stone ceremony for the work was also planned on Friday when news about the illegal felling spread to residents, farmers, revenue officials and police.

The police said the Village Administrative Officer had told them that teakwood trees in the grove had been chopped for the concrete floor work. Subsequently, DRDA and revenue officials inspected the spot and conducted an inquiry among residents and local officials.

“Based on the advice of Collector K. Tharpagaraj, action will be taken against those involved in the felling of trees in the grove,” said a DRDA official.