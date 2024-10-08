Residents oppose encroachment of key stretch in village for new panchayat office building in Tirupattur

Residents of Periyankuppam village opposed the construction of new panchayat office building on a portion of the main road of the village, around 6-km from Ambur town, on Tuesday.

“The key stretch in the village helps farmers to take their tractors to their farmlands in the outskirts easily. New panchayat office building on the stretch will block traffic movement in the village,” said V. Somu, a farmer.

Among 14 hamlets, Periyankuppam hamlet alone has around 160 families, which depend entirely on farming with large tracts of agricultural lands.

Residents said that the stretch has been maintained by the panchayat union for many years. It is 20-foot-wide and 1-km-long. It also has narrow storm water drains on both sides to discharge runoffs to nearby ponds in the village.

“We have instructed panchayat officials not to disturb the total width of the road space. Construction must be done within permitted space rather than encroaching the stretch,” K. Revathy, tahsildar (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

Panchayat officials said the old, dilapidated building was built in 1954 on a small piece of land that belongs to the panchayat. The building lacked proper facilities such as separate chambers. During monsoon, most of the records in the panchayat office were prone to damage, before they were shifted to the nearby temple premises.

Residents said that Periyankuppam village comprises 18 wards that fall under Madhanur panchayat union. The village consists of 14 remote hamlets with 7,626 voters. Most of the hamlets depend on agriculture. Water is sourced from deep borewells along Palar river to irrigate around 1,200 acres of farmland in the village.

After a nod from the gram sabha meeting, work on the new building for the panchayat office began a few days ago at a cost of ₹30 lakh. The new office will have a general council meeting hall, office and record rooms, visitors hall, internet room, washrooms and drinking water facilities.

The building is being built on 2,000 sq.ft of which around 450 sq.ft belong to the road.

After senior revenue officials warned of action, panchayat officials said the new office building would be built within the available land near the village road.