Residents of villages on Girivalam Path want MGNREGS to continue

Residents, mostly women, of 18 villages, including five on the Girivalam Path near the Arunachalesvara Temple in Tiruvannamalai, unanimously passed a resolution for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) to continue in these villages.

The resolution, which was passed at a gram sabha meeting held on Thursday to mark the Independence Day, came after the merger of these villages with the Tiruvannamalai municipality that has been upgraded as a municipal corporation a few days ago.

“Many women in these villages will become jobless once Tiruvannamalai starts functioning as a municipal corporation, because the MGNREGS cannot be implemented in an urban local body. Where will we find jobs for them,” asked N. Arumugam, president of the Adi Annamalai panchayat.

Among the 18 villages, Adi Annamalai, Adaiyur, Melathikkan, Nallavanpalayam, and Athiyandal are the village panchayats located on the 14-km Girivalam Path that has been merged with the Tiruvannamalai municipality.

Besides the Tiruvannamalai municipality, these rural local bodies are maintaining the path now by removing garbage every day. Panchayat officials point out that the five-year term of the village panchayat heads will come to an end by December this year. Thereafter, these villages will be reorganised into corporation wards and zones.

The scheme can be carried on in these villages only till December. “Residents of these villages can get jobs under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana) in the new corporation by forming SHGs. The rural areas will get better amenities by becoming a part of the corporation,” Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian told The Hindu.

Mr. Pandian attended the gram sabha meeting held at Athiyandal, where MGNREGS women workers gave him a petition for continuing the scheme. Each affected village has nine wards with around 5,000 residents, the majority of them being women. And most of the women in these villages are employed under the scheme to dig ponds and water channels.

As many of these villages are located on the fringe of the reserve forests, these women workers are also roped in to create waterholes in the forests for wildlife, mostly spotted deer and peacocks. They are planting saplings, too, in the reserve forests.

