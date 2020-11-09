Tamil Nadu

Watch | Residents of Thulasendrapuram celebrate Kamala Harris's victory

Thulasendrapuram in Tamil Nadu is the ancestral village of U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. It was once home to Ms. Harris's maternal grandfather, P.V. Gopalan. A festive atmosphere permeated this village of Ms. Harris. Residents went into raptures celebrating her victory. They set off firecrackers and distributed sweets as the news was officially declared.

