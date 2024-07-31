Residents of Thalayatham village put up banners against opening of Tasmac outlet

Residents of Thalayatham village near Gudiyattam town in Vellore erected banners on key roads in the village, condemning the opening of a Tasmac outlet in their area, on Wednesday.

Residents said that the village already has two Tasmac outletsthat caused public nuisance every day especially during weekends when labourers and agricultural workers get their weekly salary in the village. They hadopposed the opening of the new TASMAC outlet, and it was after their strong opposition that the plan was dropped.

“During the gram sabha meeting held in January, the panchayat passed a resolution against the new Tasmac outlet in the village. However, the contractor began identifying the building for the new outlet,” said K. Vijaya, a resident.

But again, steps were taken to open the shop including identification of buildings or open plots in the village. It has angered the villagers. Agitated residents said that there were several recent incidents in the village where inebriated persons were caught attacking innocent people.

Many times, drunk people were found lying on the village road, disrupting traffic. Drunk people also engage in petty fights with other residents in the village. Residents said that several complaints to close the existing Tasmac outlets were madeto Gudiyattam DMK MLA V. Amulu as most of the residents in the village are farmers, small traders and wage labourers whose hard-earned money is spent on liquor consumption.

Students are also scared to use the stretch where the existing outlet is located. Despite the situation, the district administration is taking steps to open a new outlet in the village. It will ruin the livelihood of the residents in the village. Petitions were also given to Vellore Collector, V.R. Subbulaxmi, during grievances day meetings regularly.

Revenue officials said that the new outlet would be opened within Gudiyattam municipality’s limits, due to severe opposition by residents in the village, which is separated by a narrow stretch from the municipality. By this arrangement, residents in the village can be reassured that the new outlet will not be opened within their village limits. Efforts are being taken to identify a building for the new outlet.