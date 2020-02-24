Tamil Nadu

Residents of Salem hoist black flags condemning TN government, CM

As part of the protest against the CAA and NRC, Muslims hoisted black flags in their residences in Salem

The protesters condemned the State government for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

Residents in areas close to Kottai Maidan hoisted black flags in their houses and business places on Monday condemning Chief Minister Edappadi.K. Palaniswami and the State government for taking a supportive stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act and enumeration processes, NPR, NRC in State.

Muslim women and children have occupied a street near Kottai Maidan and have been protesting for past eight days demanding the Central government to withdraw the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register here. The protesters also demanded that the State government pass a resolution against the Act in State Assembly and stop work on the enumeration processes here.

Condemning the State government and Chief Minister for their stand on the issue, black flags were hoisted at the residences. The protesters said that they would continue their protests until the Act is withdrawn.

