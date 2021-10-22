Residents of Pallikaranai demand more bus services

They want links to places like Kelambakkam, Porur and Avadi

The increasing cost of petrol has forced the residents of several residential areas to demand more bus transport facilities.

The residents of Pallikaranai, a locality sandwiched between Medavakkam and Velachery, said bus connectivity to several areas, including Kelambakkam on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, Porur, Poonamallee and Avadi, was poor.

They complained that being located on the arterial Velachery-Tambaram Main Road, they had to go to either Medavakkam or Velachery for buses. In some cases, they need to switch three buses to reach their destinations.

Vidyasagar Jagadeesan, a resident of Pallikaranai, said the locality, having merged with the Greater Chennai Corporation, had been attracting a large number of IT professionals due to its proximity to Rajiv Gandhi Salai. However, the poor bus connectivity was an inconvenience to them.

In an e-mail representation to the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), the residents said they were seeking bus facilities originating from Kelambakkam and passing through Perumbakkam and Pallikaranai.

They want the new routes to link Kelambakkam to Porur, the Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus and K.K. Nagar via the southern arm of Inner Ring Road and Thiruvanmiyur to Kelambakkam.

A senior official of the MTC said there were plans for operating buses from Medavakkam to Porur. Regarding the residents’ request, the official said the petition would be looked into, and appropriate action would be taken.