Residents in Vellore who segregate waste now have a chance at winning gold and silver coins

This is an initiative by the Vellore City Municipal Corporation and social activist Dinesh Saravanan, to promote segregation of waste in the city

Segregate waste and get a chance to win gold and silver coins: this is the latest initiative by the Vellore City Municipal Corporation, along with a social activist, to promote source segregation in Vellore.

On Saturday, four residents who consistently segregated waste as biodegradable and non-biodegradable, were awarded gold and silver coins respectively.

There are four zones in Vellore City Municipal Corporation, and168 metric tonnes of waste are generated daily. Though most of the residents segregate the waste and dispose of it, they do not do it consistently, officials said.

“Around 45 days ago, we, along with social activist Dinesh Saravanan, created awareness about segregating waste in ward 24 in Zone 2. We announced that those who do it consistently will be getting gold and silver coins,” said N. Sankaran, Commissioner, Vellore Corporation.

Officials said that Mr. Saravanan also handed over green and blue dustbins to the residents. “There are 2,200 residents in the ward. Most of the residents did it well. So we had to select them by drawing lots. Two of them were provided with half gram gold coins each and two others with five gram silver coins each,” said K. Siva Kumar, sanitary officer, zone 2, Vellore Corporation.

S. Chitrasena, city health officer, said that a similar initiative is being planned in other wards too. “We have been creating awareness regularly. It is the job of the residents to segregate the waste. Though people do it sometimes, we are trying to make them consistent,” she said.

Mr. Saravanan said that he sponsored the gold and silver coins. “In the last 45 days, we have seen a great difference in the ward,” he said.