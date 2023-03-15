Residents in Kollapalli village near Tirupattur get first bus service

March 15, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Years of struggle trekking to board buses has come to an end for residents in Kollapalli, a border village near Tirupattur, as the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has commenced its first bus service from the village on Wednesday.

Prior to the operation of the bus service, residents in the village used to walk at least four kms to Timmampettai, the nearest village that has direct bus services to key towns like Vaniyambadi, Tirupattur, Natrampalli, and Jolarpet.

At present, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) operates a single bus service between Kuppam (A.P.) and Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur every day. This bus service halts at Kollapalli village before heading towards Vaniyambadi town. “All these years, we have been depending on the APSRTC bus service to reach major towns in Tirupattur. Now, we got direct bus service from our village,” said K. Vellappan, a resident.

Accompanied by residents, TNSTC officials and elected representatives, K. Devaraji, MLA (Jolarpet), flagged off the first bus service from the village. The new bus service (Route: T-23; Kollapalli - Tirupattur town) would operate two trips (7.40 a.m. and 5.35 p.m.) every day, mainly to benefit students, office goers, farmers, and petty traders.

Currently, residents in Kollapalli have to go to Timmampettai village for basic facilities such as government schools, primary healthcare centres, banks, ATMs and police stations. Due to its remoteness, the village hardly gets ambulances during emergencies, as they have to shift the sick, pregnant women and injured persons in two-wheelers and tractors. Students, including those at the primary level in the village, have to travel to Timmampettai for schooling.

TNSTC officials said that initially, the bus service will return to Timmampettai bus stand due to safety concerns. However, in the coming months, the bus will be halted at Kollapalli village after its last trip. “Depending on the patronage, more bus services will also be operated or extended to the village,” said A. Ganapathy, general manager, TNSTC, Vellore zone.