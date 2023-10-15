ADVERTISEMENT

Residents from other States can apply for ration cards, says Dindigul Collector

October 15, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents from other States residing in Dindigul city and peripheries can apply online for a fresh ration card, said District Collector M.N. Poongodi in Dindigul on October 15.

In a press release, she said that people from other States, who had not applied for a ration card and are working in Dindigul or doing business, may apply for the family ration card.

Officials said that applicants can file for the cards at tnpds.gov.in/ and also submit a photocopy of the same with the Special Tahsildar and District Supply Officer, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US