Residents from other States can apply for ration cards, says Dindigul Collector

October 15, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi. File

Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents from other States residing in Dindigul city and peripheries can apply online for a fresh ration card, said District Collector M.N. Poongodi in Dindigul on October 15.

In a press release, she said that people from other States, who had not applied for a ration card and are working in Dindigul or doing business, may apply for the family ration card.

Officials said that applicants can file for the cards at tnpds.gov.in/ and also submit a photocopy of the same with the Special Tahsildar and District Supply Officer, the release said.

