Residents erect banner for bridge to replace level crossing near Katpadi

March 01, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - VELLORE

In a bid to draw attention of authorities of the district administration and the Southern Railway, residents of nine villages near Katpadi town in Vellore, have erected a banner in Latteri village on Friday demanding the construction of a rail over bridge or a subway that will replace the existing railway manned level-crossing in the locality.

Residents, who are mostly farmers and petty traders, said that the railway level crossing near Latteri railway station in K.V.Kuppam taluk has been in existence for many decades. Most of the users are pedestrians, two-wheeler users and tractors. Buses and goods-laden lorries do not ply on the route due to frequent closure of the level-crossing owing to express and goods trains passing the station regularly. “The de-tour is longer and tiresome as sandy village roads are unmotorable. The level crossing was the shortest route to reach the neighbouring villages and towns,” said A. Sivakumar, ward councillor of Latteri village panchayat.

The flare-up leading to the erection of banner was the closure of a narrow pathway near the level-crossing by the local railway authorities to prevent accidental runovers on the track. The pathway was used by walkers and two-wheelers for years to cross over the track when the level-crossing remained closed.

Railway officials said that Latteri railway station is the nearest station from Katpadi Junction, around eight km away. As a result, many express and goods trains pass through the station frequently. Because of this, railway authorities have had to keep the level-crossing closed for long hours.

Residents said that without providing an alternative route for easy travel between farming villages, closure of entry at the level-crossing has made travel difficult for them. The level-crossing was a lifeline for over 50 farming villages in K.V. Kuppam and Katpadi taluks to reach Vellore town, around eight km away. A de-tour via Katpadi will force them to travel at least 18 km. During emergencies, ambulances take the level-crossing route to reach remote villages in these taluks.

Residents also threatened to boycott the upcoming general elections. District officials said that work on a rail over bridge in Kasavamangalam village, around three km from Latteri, began recently. The bridge is being built to manage steady flow of vehicles, mostly lorries and trucks, to reach the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) via Katpadi. Proposal for a similar bridge at the Latteri railway level-crossing will be designed soon, officials said.

