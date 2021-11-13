Residents, DMK cadre clash during protest at Mandaveli

Demonstrators want authorities to clear sewage-mixed rainwater in the locality

Residents in Mandaveli staged a protest on Friday, demanding that the authorities pump out the rainwater mixed with sewage that is entering their houses. However, the demonstration turned violent when a few DMK cadre had a heated exchange with the residents and assaulted them for blocking the road.

On Thursday evening, after the road caved in on R.K. Mutt Road, the sewage pumps underground were damaged and the pumping station on St. Mary’s Road was shut down.

Knee-deep rainwater mixed with sewage stagnated on Vinayagam Street, Devanathan Street, Thiruvalluvarpet Road and adjoining areas. Residents had a tough time bailing out the water.

“Since Sunday, there has been no power, and the sewage water has been flowing into the houses. Neither the Corporation officials nor any other authority had visited the locality or taken steps to clear the water despite repeated calls,” a protesting resident said.

Unsuccessful attempt

The residents took the initiative and collected money to pump out the water, but they were unable to pump it out, he added.

Agitated over the authorities’ poor response, the residents took to the streets on Friday noon, and a few of them blocked an arterial road, demanding immediate action, just a few metres from the Mylapore MLA office.

While they were protesting on St. Mary’s Road, a DMK cadre, who was passing through, opposed the protesting residents, and had a heated argument with them.

Later, a few other party members joined him, and the argument escalated to a physical assault.

Tension prevailed in the area as both groups beat up one another.

The police reached the spot, and pacified the residents.