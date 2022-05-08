Residents demand restoration of bridge connecting cremation ground

Residents of Soriankuppam are finding it difficult to reach the crematorium with the dead bodies due to the damaged bridge.

A broken bridge across a tributary of Thenpennaiyar at Soriankuppam is giving a hard time to the residents, as they find it difficult to reach the only cremation ground in the area.

The residents of Soriankuppam and adjacent places in Kuruvinatham and Irulansanthai have traditionally been using the cremation ground, situated across the bordering villages of Bahour.

After a long struggle, a small bridge was constructed nine years ago.

Due to heavy rain during the northeast monsoon in 2017, a part of the bridge was washed away, putting residents in the area to untold hardship.

“It is back to the old days, when we had to cross the river, carrying the body, to the cremation ground. During the monsoon, we have to take a detour to reach the cremation ground,” said Dinakaran, a resident of Kuruvinatham.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) organised a series of agitations, including a mock funeral, two years ago, demanding the immediate restoration of the bridge.

D. Tamil Selvan, a resident and State committee member of the CPI(M), said the bridge was not constructed properly.

“We are familiar with the topography, and gave suggestions on how to construct a structure which could withstand heavy rain and flooding. But our suggestions were not taken into account. The bridge partly collapsed, and even when there is no water, it is difficult to enter the crematorium as it is situated in an elevated place, “ Mr. Selvan said.

“The government should reconstruct the bridge in such a way that the structure does not get submerged in rain,” Mr. Dinakaran said.

“Apart from the construction of the bridge, the Public Works Department should also repair the Cuddalore-Pallianallianoor Road near the cremation ground. The road has not been repaired for more than a decade,” Mr. Selvan said.