Residents, civil society groups appeal to TNSDMA against Parandur airport

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

In an open letter to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, residents say the proposed developments posed an increased risk to downstream areas of the Adyar river

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Eganapuram, Parandur and 13 villages took out a rally to submit a petition to Kancheepuram Collector against the proposed Greenfield airport project on Monday. The police stopped them and assured the petitioners to facilitate a meeting with the concerned Ministers tomorrow. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Residents of areas in Adyar basin and civil society groups have written an open letter to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) against proceeding with plans for the proposed international airport in Parandur, Kancheepuram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter appealed to the State to reconsider building the airport due to an increased disaster risk posed by the proposed developments to the downstream areas of the Adyar river, and particularly to the tail-end reaches, floodplains and low-lying areas along the river. Coming on the heels of a protest by farmers in Ekanapuram and other surrounding villages, the open letter said the airport construction would disproportionately affect vulnerable groups such as the poor, women, and differently-abled.

The letter highlighted that the proposed 4,500-acre airport might not only affect unbuilt agricultural wetlands and poromboke waterbodies on the site, but also have implications for Chennai city as the likely mega commercial activity to follow the airport might warrant a stormwater micro-drain network and rainwater harvesting structures on site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The lands that will be urbanised for the airport are on Adyar river’s 500 sq km southwestern catchment, the same that drains into the Adyar river through Manimangalam, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Mudichur, and Varadarajapuram, the letter noted. “Micro-drains are only as effective as the capacity of major drains — Adyar in this case — to receive their discharge,” it said, adding that a project that proposes to pave over eris and wetlands cannot be compensated for by human-made rainwater harvesting structures.

While the flood carrying capacity of the Adyar river is only about 2,038 m3/s (72,000 cusecs), during the 2015 floods, the flow from the southwestern catchment, which includes the Parandur airport site, alone contributed 3000 m3/s to the Adyar river, the letter noted, referring to a study of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research at the Indian Institute of Science.

“Increasing the built-up area and impermeable land-cover over a 18 sq km site in a river basin that is already under severe hydrological stress is a recipe for disaster,” the letter signed by 30 people said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US