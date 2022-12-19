  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Residents, civil society groups appeal to TNSDMA against Parandur airport

In an open letter to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority, residents say the proposed developments posed an increased risk to downstream areas of the Adyar river

December 19, 2022 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents of Eganapuram, Parandur and 13 villages took out a rally to submit a petition to Kancheepuram Collector against the proposed Greenfield airport project on Monday. The police stopped them and assured the petitioners to facilitate a meeting with the concerned Ministers tomorrow.

Residents of Eganapuram, Parandur and 13 villages took out a rally to submit a petition to Kancheepuram Collector against the proposed Greenfield airport project on Monday. The police stopped them and assured the petitioners to facilitate a meeting with the concerned Ministers tomorrow. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Residents of areas in Adyar basin and civil society groups have written an open letter to the Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) against proceeding with plans for the proposed international airport in Parandur, Kancheepuram.

The letter appealed to the State to reconsider building the airport due to an increased disaster risk posed by the proposed developments to the downstream areas of the Adyar river, and particularly to the tail-end reaches, floodplains and low-lying areas along the river. Coming on the heels of a protest by farmers in Ekanapuram and other surrounding villages, the open letter said the airport construction would disproportionately affect vulnerable groups such as the poor, women, and differently-abled.

The letter highlighted that the proposed 4,500-acre airport might not only affect unbuilt agricultural wetlands and poromboke waterbodies on the site, but also have implications for Chennai city as the likely mega commercial activity to follow the airport might warrant a stormwater micro-drain network and rainwater harvesting structures on site.

The lands that will be urbanised for the airport are on Adyar river’s 500 sq km southwestern catchment, the same that drains into the Adyar river through Manimangalam, Perungalathur, Tambaram, Mudichur, and Varadarajapuram, the letter noted. “Micro-drains are only as effective as the capacity of major drains — Adyar in this case — to receive their discharge,” it said, adding that a project that proposes to pave over eris and wetlands cannot be compensated for by human-made rainwater harvesting structures.

While the flood carrying capacity of the Adyar river is only about 2,038 m3/s (72,000 cusecs), during the 2015 floods, the flow from the southwestern catchment, which includes the Parandur airport site, alone contributed 3000 m3/s to the Adyar river, the letter noted, referring to a study of the Interdisciplinary Centre for Water Research at the Indian Institute of Science.

“Increasing the built-up area and impermeable land-cover over a 18 sq km site in a river basin that is already under severe hydrological stress is a recipe for disaster,” the letter signed by 30 people said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.