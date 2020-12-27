Tamil Nadu

‘Residents can maintain land earmarked for park’

Taking note of the fact that residents of a Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in Thoothukudi district were maintaining land earmarked for a park, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it could not be termed encroachment.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Renugadevi of Kovilpatti. The residents of the colony had erected a thulasi madam and a platform to perform yoga on the land that was allotted for public purpose.

The petitioner said the local authorities were supposed to maintain a park there. Since they had not done it, the public erected the thulasi madam and the platform.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi observed that when the area was earmarked for a park, it was the duty of the local body to maintain it. Since it failed to do so, it was open for the public to use it for public purposes.

In this case, the residents had planted plants and erected the platform for public purpose and this could not be termed encroachment, the court said, and quashed the order passed by the authorities to remove the thulasi madam and the platform.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2020 7:26:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/residents-can-maintain-land-earmarked-for-park-madurai-high-court-bench-thoothukudi/article33431332.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY