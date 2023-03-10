Residents, cadre of CPI (M) protest against toll plazas in Tiruvannamalai

March 10, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

CPI (M) cadre, along with residents of Tiruvannamalai town, on Thursday protested at the toll plaza on the Cuddalore-Chittoor Road (NH 38), demanding the removal of toll gates on the stretch as they were located within 5-km radius of the Tiruvannamalai municipality.

They said, as per norms, toll plazas should be located only beyond 10 km from municipality limits.

K. Balakrishnan, State Secretary of CPI(M) Tamil Nadu Unit, said: “The toll plazas on the stretch in Tiruvannamalai were built on dry waterbodies. Such structures are encroachments and should be demolished immediately.”

Developed as an alternative to the congested GST Road, the Cuddalore-Chittoor Road runs through key districts of Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur before ending in Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh). The entire stretch is a short route for goods laden vehicles heading from southern districts to northern areas, and the neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Similar to other national highways, the stretch has been transformed into two and four lanes using funds from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Of the total 205-km stretch, three newly constructed toll plazas cover a distance of 121 km. Each toll plaza is at a distance of 40 km from each other.

At present, the stretch is being widened at many locations. The portion of the stretch between Kallakurichi and Tiruvannamalai is being widened into four lanes, covering a distance of 28 km, under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Programme for 2022-23 at a cost of ₹209 crore, said officials. According to police, residents gathered in front of the toll plaza around 11 a.m. and raised slogans. A contingent of police personnel led by Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan regulated the traffic on the route.

Later in the day, residents led by Mr. Balakrishnan met Collector B. Murugesh in his camp office and demanded immediate closure of toll gates on the route.

In his response, the Collector said efforts had been taken by the State government to convince the Centre to close the toll gates in the State soon.

The Collector said he would look into their demands and forward them to the government. With the Collector’s assurance, residents withdrew their protest in the evening, police said.