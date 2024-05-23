Residents block Vandavasi High Road near Arani to protest garbage dumping in lake

Residents in Arani municipality near Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday blocked the Vandavasi High Road against continuous dumping of garbage in a nearby lake which is used to irrigate farmlands and recharge groundwater in its vicinity.

This agitation was the second one this month against the illegal dumping of garbage including food waste by sanitary workers of the municipality. “Earlier, the municipal staff used to dump waste into the lake in broad daylight. Since our earlier protest, they have been doing it quietly during the night,” said B. Vasanthi, a resident.

The lake, spread over 150 acres, remains a lifeline for the farmers in eight surrounding villages under the Arani taluk, including Velapadi, Samanthavadi, Kalpoondi, Meyyur, and Iyyampalayam, to irrigate farmlands at least twice a year, said residents. During summers, the lake, which would often still have water in it, helps recharge ground water and retains water level in domestic wells. The tank also helps farmers earn a supplementary income by fishing in the waterbody.

Residents also said that such garbage dumping into the lake poses health risks as the contaminated water could become an ideal breeding ground for mosquitos and stray animals. Sometimes, sanitary workers even burn a portion of the garbage to create space for future waste dumping. The smoke from this garbage burning adversely affects the children and senior citizens in the area, residents said.

Over the years, steady increase in the total waste generated has forced the Arani municipality to dump them on roadsides, open plots and waterbodies away from the town.

Municipal officials said that every day, on an average, around 21 metric tonnes of garbage is generated in the municipality which comprises of 33 wards with around 82,000 persons. The civic body has had a landfill site in Velapadi village, around three kilometres from the town, for many years. The district administration has allotted around five acres of land to the municipality for solid waste management but the allocated land is located around 30 kilometres away from the town due to the lack of vast open plots in the town.

“We will ensure that such illegal dumping in water bodies, open land or other areas are not done by contractors in future,” A. Saravanan, Commissioner, Arani Municipality, told The Hindu.

Based on an alert from the sanitary workers of the municipality, the Arani taluk police and civic officials reached the protest site. The residents dispersed after the municipal officials assured that such dumping of wastes will not occur again. Traffic had been affected for more than an hour on the route before the police restored it.