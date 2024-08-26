Residents block road in Sholinghur against discharge of sewage

:

Sholinghur town residents, including farmers, staged a blockade on the Sholinghur-Paravathur Main Road on Monday against the discharge of sewage into irrigation channels near the town by the civic body.

Sholinghur municipality has 33 wards with around 80,000 persons within its limits. The storm water drain was built years ago when it was a town panchayat. The narrow drains were unable to discharge excess rainwater during monsoon, resulting in inundation of residential areas within the civic body limits. The municipality has started to widen the drain to increase its water carrying capacity during rains.

“We are not against widening of drains. But, diverting sewage from the drain to irrigation water channels will not only affect farming but also contaminate groundwater,” said K. Sumathi, a resident.

Around 11 a.m on Monday, residents blocked the road, demanding stoppage of sewage into irrigation channels near the town. Based on alert, the police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and dispersed agitated residents with assurances.

“We have promised residents that discharge of sewage into water channels will be stopped. An alternative arrangement will be made to proceed with the widening work,” B. Kanniyappan, Sholinghur Municipal Commissioner, told The Hindu.

Municipal officials said that widening of the storm water drain is being done in ward 16 that comprises thickly populated areas like Mottur, Naraikulamedu and West Bazaar.

As the town lacks an underground drainage system, sewage from houses were discharged into storm water drains for years. These drains are connected to big lakes on the outskirts.

The irrigation water channels, built in the 1970s, supply water to at least 600-700 hectares of farmland near the town. As the civic body was unable to collect household sewage at common collection spots and get discharged through tanker lorries, private contractors for the on-going drain widening work has diverted the waste water into irrigation water channels, which has been defunct since COVID-19 outbreak.

Residents demand that the irrigation water channels in the town be repaired and household sewage be collected through common collection points and disposed through tanker lorries.

