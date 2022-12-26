ADVERTISEMENT

Residents block road for regular water supply in Walajah

December 26, 2022 08:29 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - RANIPET:

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic was affected on the Chennai – Chittoor – Bengaluru Highway for an hour after residents blocked the stretch for regular water supply in Walajah near Ranipet on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic was affected on the Chennai–Chittoor–Bengaluru Highway for an hour after residents blocked the stretch for regular water supply in Walajah near Ranipet on Sunday.

Residents said that they have not received piped water supply for more than a fortnight, forcing them to depend on bubble top water cans to meet their domestic needs. Despite repeated complaints to municipal officials, residents said that the defunct motors at the existing pumping stations that supply water have not been repaired by the local body.

“Due to vacation and festivals, water consumption in households has been on the rise. However, municipal officials cite lame excuses for the non resumption of water supply to the neighbourhood,” said K. Padma, a resident.

The highway is the key link for big towns like Walajah, Ranipet, Sholinghur and Arakkonam with the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48). Immediately, local police and municipal officials reached the spot and pacified residents. They promised to restore water supply as soon as repair works in the pumping station were done.

“Steps will be taken to provide essential services including regular water supply to residents in the town,” said Harini Thillai, Chairperson, Walajapet municipality.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

