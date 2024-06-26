Residents block key stretch near Jolarpet demanding water supply

Residents, mostly women, blocked a bus that belongs to Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) on Natrampalli Main Road at Sorakaya Natham village near Jolarpet town on Wednesday demanding immediate resumption of water supply for household consumption.

The residents said Sorakayalnatham village comprises nine wards that come under Natrampalli panchayat union in Tirupattur. The village consists of eight remote hamlets with around 2,600 families. Among these hamlets, Vellanaikkaneri hamlet has the largest habitation of 374 families, who depend on water supplied by the panchayat. “Leaving behind children and work, we have to trek at least 4-5 km to fetch a few pots of water. Water has not been supplied for several weeks,” said V. Kannammal, a resident.

Around 11 a.m, residents blocked Natrampalli Main Road and seized the TNSTC bus, which was heading to Tirupattur from Sorakaya Natham village with around 20 commuters. Based on alert, Timmapattu police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified residents.

Panchayat officials said each hamlet, on an average, has at least two Over Head Tank (OHT) with a capacity of 30,000 litres each. Most of the water is sourced from four borewells and two open wells. Water from borewells were pumped to tanks in the village to provide water through pipelines and street corner taps.

However, panchayat officials said that water supply had been irregular especially to tail-end areas in the village due to leaky pipelines, which were laid many years ago. Plans to lay new pipelines replacing the existing ones had been made. As many water sources were dry, water to affected areas that were supplied through tractors was irregular. Efforts were being taken to ensure affected residents get water regularly, panchayat officials said.