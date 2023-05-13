Residents block key stretch in Gudiyatham, demanding regular water supply

May 13, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - VELLORE

Upset over the non-supply of drinking water for more than a week, residents from Nehruji Nagar (ward 36) blocked the Gudiyatham - Pallikonda Main Road, which is maintained by the State Highways, in Gudiyatham near Vellore on Saturday, demanding the resumption of water supply in the neighbourhood.

Residents said that most of the 400 families in the locality depend on the water supplied by the municipality. However, they have not been getting water for more than a week. “During summer, water consumption is high. We have to leave our children at home and trek long distances to get a few pots of water,” said K. Vanaja, a resident.

As residents blocked the stretch, traffic was hit on the key route that connects big towns like Chittoor (A.P.), Pernambut, Gudiyatham, and Pallikonda with the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44). Immediately, a team of police personnel and municipal officials rushed to the spot and pacified the residents. After nearly an hour, residents dispersed from the spot after receiving assurance from the municipality. Traffic was restored on the stretch.

ADVERTISEMENT

At present, Gudiyatham municipality gets a total of 11 MLD water every day, which consists of nine MLD from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and two MLD from its own water sources, mainly from the Palar river basin. In other words, each individual gets 88 litres per capita per day (LPCD) from the local body. Currently, around 17,500 consumers, including non-domestic ones, get piped water supplies from the municipality. “Some seepage in the pipeline, maintained by TWAD has resulted in a delay in water supply to a few areas. Regular water supply will be restored soon,” E. Thirunavukkarasu, municipal commissioner, told The Hindu.