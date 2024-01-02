Residents block key road in Tirupattur against encroachments

January 02, 2024 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - Tirupattur

Residents including women, farmers, petty traders and students from eight villages in Tirupattur on Tuesday blocked the Vaniyambadi - Alangayam Main Road, which is maintained by the State Highways, in Valaiyampatti village against encroachments on both sides of the stretch for many years.

Residents said many villages in Alangayam Taluk use the stretch to go to key towns like Tirupattur, Jolarpet, Natrampalli and Vaniyambadi for public facilities such as high schools, government hospitals, banks, government offices and bus terminus. “Due to the encroachments, the actual carriageway of the stretch became narrow, resulting in accidents, especially during the night. Restoration of its original space will help to save lives,” said S. Perumal, a resident.

Due to the encroachments on the stretch, residents said that many buses that are operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were stopped as they find it difficult to navigate the narrow carriageway resulting in traffic snarls. Many commuters have to depend on shared auto rickshaws to reach nearby towns.

The existing culverts across the stretch were also blocked, making it difficult for the easy discharge of excess rainwater to nearby lakes and ponds. Residents said despite repeated notices served to occupants in the encroached area, the district administration has not demolished them.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 500 residents from affected villages blocked the key stretch in the village. Due to rush hour, traffic was hit on the route. Immediately, Vaniyambadi Taluk police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitated residents. After more than an hour of agitation, residents dispersed peacefully based on assurance given by the police to address their grievances soon.