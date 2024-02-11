Residents block Jolarpet - Tirupattur Main Road for resumption of water supply

February 11, 2024 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

Residents in Athurkuppam village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur blocked the Jolarpet - Tirupattur Main Road, which is maintained by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), on Saturday, demanding the resumption of regular water supply in the neighbourhood.

The residents said Athurkuppam village comprises 18 remote hamlets with 1,960 households on the foothills of Jawadhu Hills. With soaring temperatures in recent weeks, water supply to households, including street corner tanks, have not been provided by the local panchayat. This has made residents to walk at least 5km-10 km to fetch water from Jolarpet and Natrampalli towns.

“Most of the residents are farmers and their family members help in farm work. However, lack of water supply makes women in the village discontinue farm work and travel to get water for domestic purposes,” said S. Ramu, a farmer.

Panchayat officials said that the water pipelines have been laid from four borewells, which are around 800-ft deep, near the foothills and lakes to draw water for residents in these villages on alternate days. Pipelines cover a distance of five km. Water from the borewell is pumped to four over head tanks (OHT) in these villages every day. Each OHT has a capacity of around 30,000 litres. It takes nearly five to six hours to fill each OHT due to the distance of the pipelines.

Further, panchayat officials said the motor pumpset that draws water from borewells and pumps to OHTs in the hamlets have not been repaired for many weeks due to the lack of funds with the panchayat. During the annual bull race event, which was held in the village on February 8, panchayat officials rented motor pumpsets to pump water to one of the tanks to provide water to spectators and bulls at the event. This has angered residents.

With no response from panchayat officials, 500 residents blocked the key stretch on Saturday. Based on an alert from panchayat officials, Natrampalli police and revenue officials rushed to the spot and pacified the residents

After more than three hours of agitation, residents dispersed based on assurance given by the police that action will be taken. Subsequently, Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj also inspected the village and assured residents that water supply to all hamlets in the village will be restored.