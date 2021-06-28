The State government has announced a minor reshuffle of IPS officers. While J. Loganathan, IG, Armed reserve has been posted as Additional Commissioner, headquarters, Greater Chennai Police, M. Ganeshmoorthywho used to occupy the post, has been transferred and posted as IG, headquarters in the existing vacancy.

M. Rajarajan, deputy commissioner, Law and Order, Tirunelveli city, has been posted as SP /Principal, Police Recruit School, Perurani, Tuticorin. S. Senthil has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, Poonamallee.

T. P Suresh Kumar, commandant,Tamil Nadu Special Police, Poonamallee. has been posted as deputy commissioner of police, Law and Order, Tirunelveli city.