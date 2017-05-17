In the latest reshuffle of IAS officers across the State, the government has posted Anandrao Vishnu Patil as the Commissioner of e-Governance, a post which was earlier held by J. Kumaragurubaran.
Former Special Officer at the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, Innocent Divya, who was on a long leave, has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department.
While School Department Deputy Secretary A.R. Rahul Nadh has been transferred and posted as Additional Collector (Development) and Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency in Kanniyakumari, Paramakudi Sub Collector G.S. Sameeran has been posted as Additional Director of Fisheries, Ramanathapuram.
Sivakasi Sub Collector Amar Kushwaha has been posted as Project Director, Hill Area Development Programme, Udhagamandalam; Cheyyar Sub Collector Prabhushankar would be Sub Collector, Tindivanam.
Dindigul Sub Collector P. Akash has been placed in the same post in Cheranmahadevi and Deputy Secretary in Food Department R. Lalitha is posted as Deputy Commissioner (R&F) in Greater Chennai Corporation.
R. Gajalakshmi would be posted as the Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Magnesite Limited, Salem and Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector V. Vishnu would be posted as Executive Director of Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Tindivanam Sub Collector P.N. Sridhar would be posted as Managing Director of Dharmapuri District Cooperative Sugar Mills in Palacode.
