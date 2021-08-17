Tamil Nadu

Reshuffle of forest officials

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a number of transfers and postings of IFS officers. Mita Banerjee, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and member secretary, Tamil Nadu Biodiversity Board has been posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Protection, Vigilance and Forest, Wildlife Crime Bureau.

K. K. Kasushal Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director, Mudumalai Tiger Reserve has been posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry and Extension, Chennai

Debasis Jana, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park, has been transferred to the post held by Ms. Mita Banerjee. He will hold additional charge of the post of Chief Conservator of Forests (Research), Kolapakkam, Chennai.

V. Karunapriya, Chief Conservator of Forests, Chennai Circle, has been promoted and posted as Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Director, Arignar Anna Zoological Park.


