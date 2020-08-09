Reserved seats being reduced in bank recruitment: Dr. Ramadoss

PMK founder S. Ramadoss on Saturday said that the reservation for OBCs, SCs and STs has been reduced in the recruitment drive announced by Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Punjab & Sindh Bank and UCO Bank.

In a statement, Dr. Ramadoss said that 1,417 posts were notified for recruitment on August 4 and the Bank Services Recruitment Board will usually conduct exams in October or November. “382 posts for OBCs, 212 posts for SCs, 107 posts for STs and 141 positions for EWS should have been reserved. However, EWS quota has been increased by 1 to 142 while only 300 posts for OBCs, 196 for scheduled castes and 89 for Scheduled tribes were created. 116 posts in total has been reduced for OBCs, SCs and STs,” he said.

He further pointed out that the reservation policy has not been fully followed by UCO Bank.

“Around 350 officers should be recruited out of which 208 positions should be reserved and 142 should be set aside for general category. But, only 94 positions have been reserved and 256 positions have been set aside for General Category. Instead of 59.50% reservations for all categories, only 27% of the positions have been reserved. While 10% reservations have been guaranteed for EWS, the OBCs have only 4%, 10% for SCs and STs for 3%,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss demanded an enquiry into UCO Bank and the Recruitment Board for this lapse.

Meanwhile, PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday condoled the deaths in the plane crash in Kozhikode and also urged the State Government to quicken relief work to save those affected by the landslide in Idukki district where a sizeable number of Tamil workers work in plantations.