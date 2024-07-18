Reserve jobs for Tamils in Tamil Nadu as promised: Anbumani

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said in a statement that the Tamil Nadu government should follow in the footsteps of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in ensuring reservation in jobs for the natives. The Karnataka Cabinet had cleared a Bill mandating a 100% reservation in private companies for the natives in Group C and Group D jobs; 50% in management jobs; and 75% in non-management jobs. However, following backlash, the Bill was temporarily put on hold.

The DMK government has not taken any steps to implement such a law despite making a promise in this regard in its 2021 Assembly election manifesto, he said, adding: “The DMK had promised to introduce a law to ensure 75% reservation in jobs in the State’s industries for the Tamils. However, three years have passed, and the ruling DMK has not taken any steps to fulfil it. A law to reserve 80% of the private sector jobs for the Tamils should be passed in the Assembly...”