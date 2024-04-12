GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Reserve Bank rejects TMB’s list of MD, CEO candidates

The present MD and CEO, S. Krishnan, tendered his resignation on September 28, 2023, citing personal reasons

April 12, 2024 11:28 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said the names of the candidate proposed by Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) for the appointment of its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) were not suitable.

In a regulatory filing, the RBI said TMB had to submit a fresh panel of candidates with suitable experience, in accordance with the RBI circular dated March 31, 2020. The private sector lender said the present MD and CEO, S. Krishnan, tendered his resignation on September 28, 2023, citing personal reasons. Mr. Krishnan will continue till the bank gets guidance or advice from the RBI. In November 2023, TMB proposed the names of a few candidates.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.