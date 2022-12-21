Reserve all mid and lower level jobs in Central govt. and PSUs in Tamil Nadu for natives: Anbumani

December 21, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said all mid-level and lower-level jobs in Central government and public sector institutions and 50% of higher posts should be reserved for candidates from the respective States where these offices are functioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said non-Tamil Nadu natives have bagged more than 80% of 964 job vacancies in Southern Railway raising fears over whether non-Tamil Nadu residents are being placed in Central government jobs in a planned manner.

According to him, just like how Tamil has been made compulsory in TNPSC exams, it should be compulsory in other competitive examinations for government jobs as well. He also said, “In private companies, around 80% of the jobs in organised sector should be reserved for natives of Tamil Nadu. A law should be passed in the State Assembly.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US