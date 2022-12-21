  1. EPaper
Reserve all mid and lower level jobs in Central govt. and PSUs in Tamil Nadu for natives: Anbumani

December 21, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday said all mid-level and lower-level jobs in Central government and public sector institutions and 50% of higher posts should be reserved for candidates from the respective States where these offices are functioning.

In a statement, he said non-Tamil Nadu natives have bagged more than 80% of 964 job vacancies in Southern Railway raising fears over whether non-Tamil Nadu residents are being placed in Central government jobs in a planned manner.

According to him, just like how Tamil has been made compulsory in TNPSC exams, it should be compulsory in other competitive examinations for government jobs as well. He also said, “In private companies, around 80% of the jobs in organised sector should be reserved for natives of Tamil Nadu. A law should be passed in the State Assembly.”

