Researchers study ways to develop bio-cement

Bacteria is used to develop cement that can cut global CO2 emission

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras are finding ways to use bacteria to develop bio-friendly cement and reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emission.

The researchers have developed a mathematical model that they say will help to produce an alternative to the current cementation processes. Cement manufacturing is among the largest CO2-producing industries.

The researchers have studied a process, microbially induced calcite precipitation, which uses bacteria like S. Pasteurii.

Professor G.K. Suriashkumar and assistant professor Nirav Bhatt in the Department of Biotechnology and Subasree Sridhar, a research scholar, are conducting the research. Their findings have been published in the peer-reviewed Biochemical Engineering Journal.

Bio-cement synthesis requires temperatures in the range of 30-40 degrees Celsius, while conventional cement production requires over 900 degrees Celsius. Bio-cement has negligible CO2 emission. Furthermore, industrial waste such as lactose mother liquor and corn steep liquor can be used as the raw materials for the bacteria, thus making it economical to manufacture.

Not only is bio-cement production faster but it is also comparable in shear strength and durability. It has lower water absorption capacity and permeability than the conventional cement, the researchers said.