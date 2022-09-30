Tamil Nadu

Researchers come up with an alternative to cement that cuts cost and carbon emission

An inter-university research over several years has led to development of an alternative to conventional cement, which is considered to be more durable and reduces carbon emission, according to researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras. To manufacture this, the cement manufacturers need not remodel their factories.

On Friday, the researchers made a presentation of their work on the new type of cement. While carbon emissions fell by 40%, use of energy was lower by 20% compared to conventional cement, the researchers said. The cost of production was 25% lower than the normal cement, depending on the availability of clay.

Cement manufacturing industry accounts for nearly 8% of the global CO2 emissions. Limestone calcinated clay cement (LC3) is a blended cement that the researchers had the potential to decarbonise. The manufacture of LC3 does not require specialised infrastructure and results in higher durability, said Manu Santhanam, Dean, Industrial Consultancy and Research.

The clay used in LC3 is usually non-ceramic grade raw material extracted from China clay mines whereas limestone used in the blend can be from low-grade sources that are not suitable for cement manufacture.

The Swiss agency for development and cooperation supported the project. The research included IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi, TARA (Development Alternatives) New Delhi, UCLV (Central University Marta Abreu of Las Vilas) in Cuba and EPF (Swiss Federal Institute of Technology ausanne), Switzerland.


