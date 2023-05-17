HamberMenu
Research scholar, trampled by wild elephant on Sacon campus near Coimbatore, dies

The 23-year-old native of Rajasthan was walking on the campus of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, located in the middle of the Anaikatti south reserve forest, when he was attacked by a lone elephant; he died without responding to treatment at a private hospital

May 17, 2023 10:31 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The victim, Vishal Sharma

A research scholar who was trampled by a wild elephant on the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon) campus near Coimbatore late on Tuesday, died on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishal Shrimal, 23, a native of Rajasthan. Following the incident, he was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where his condition remained critical. He died without responding to treatment around 4.30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Forest Department said Mr. Shrimal was attacked by a lone elephant when he was walking on the campus of the premier research institute around 8.30 p.m. on Tuesday. Sacon is located in the middle of the Anaikatti south reserve forest, falling under the Thudiyalur section of the Coimbatore forest range, off the Coimbatore - Mannarkad Road.

Mr. Shrimal, who suffered injuries to his chest and right leg, was initially taken to a hospital at Kottathara in Palakkad district. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore where he died.

It is learnt Mr. Shrimal, who had been pursuing an M.Sc. in Wildlife Science at the University of Kota, Rajasthan, started his dissertation work at the institute very recently.

