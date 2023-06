June 25, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

A private hospital in Chennai said it had published three research papers in peer-reviewed journals on the positive effects of yoga on people with diabetes. The study was funded by the Department of Science and Technology under the Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation Programme, according to M.V. Hospital for Diabetes, Royapuram, head Vijay Viswanathan. The hospital said it conducted a yoga session and free diabetic check for participants in Mylapore on Sunday.

