Research institute showcases 520 recipes made from 11 millets

August 03, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI 

Students and faculty of clinical nutrition at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research made as many as 520 recipes using 11 different millets. SRIHER and the Food Safety Department of Tiruvallur district jointly organised the event.  

According to a release from SRIHER, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian also participated in the event and spoke on the government’s support to help farmers grow millets and efforts to check adulteration. 

University Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar, Food Safety Commissioner R. Lalvena, and other senior officials of the health department and the university participated.  

