HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Research institute showcases 520 recipes made from 11 millets

August 03, 2023 02:07 am | Updated 02:08 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI 

Students and faculty of clinical nutrition at the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research made as many as 520 recipes using 11 different millets. SRIHER and the Food Safety Department of Tiruvallur district jointly organised the event.  

According to a release from SRIHER, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian also participated in the event and spoke on the government’s support to help farmers grow millets and efforts to check adulteration. 

University Vice-Chancellor Uma Sekar, Food Safety Commissioner R. Lalvena, and other senior officials of the health department and the university participated.  

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.