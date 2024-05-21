ADVERTISEMENT

Rescued peacock succumbs to injuries in Tirupattur

Updated - May 21, 2024 11:31 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 11:30 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A three-year-old peacock succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after it was hit by a speedy train at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-year-old peacock succumbed to injuries on Tuesday after it was hit by a speeding train at Jolarpet railway station in Tirupattur.

Forest Department officials said that the bird might have wandered in to the thickly populated residential areas in search of water. “Residents rescued the bird along the track and informed us. One of the legs of the bird was badly injured,” S. Cholarajan, forest range officer (Tirupattur), told The Hindu.

 The initial inquiry revealed that the bird might have come in search of water from Nagallathur reserve forest (RF), around 15 kms from the accident spot. Along with Poongulam RF, Nallathur forests is a habitat for peacocks in the region. However, due to severe heat since March, most of the small waterbodies like ponds and streams in the forests have become dry. So, the bird might have trespassed into human habitation for water. Later, an autopsy was done by forest officials.

