Rescued juvenile elephant falls sick near Coimbatore

The juvenile male elephant was found lying in a private land, around 250 metres off the forest boundary.

A juvenile male elephant that was rescued by the forest department from a pit on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) campus near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district two days ago, was found collapsed in a private land on Monday, November 8, 2021.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar said that two veterinarians are trying to revive the elephant that is aged between six and eight.

The elephant was found lying in a private land, around 250 metres off the forest boundary, on Monday morning.

The field staff immediately alerted senior officials about the sick elephant that was unable to move.

Two veterinarians, Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve and assistant veterinarian Vetrivel from Kovanoor near Periyanaickenpalayam, rushed to the spot and administered glucose and other vital drugs to revive the elephant.

Periyanaickenpalayam forest range officer S. Selvaraj and his team are on guard at the place to stop other elephants that are likely to stray into the private land in search of the sick juvenile.

The elephant was found trapped in a rainwater clogged pit on the fringes of the CRPF campus on Saturday noon. As the elephant was unable to get out of the pit, the Department lifted it using an excavator with the support of a rope. Though the elephant walked into the forest, the staff continued to monitor the animal and found it sick on Monday morning.