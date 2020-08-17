Rescued children’s education left in limbo

SALEM

17 August 2020 00:45 IST

Lack of facilities, bad financial situation may force them to look for jobs again

It was already not an easy task for government officials to rescue child labourers and integrate them into mainstream education. However, the economic crisis due to COVID-19, coupled with a lack of facilities, has exacerbated their difficulties, hitting the education of several students rescued from workplaces here.

Rakesh (name changed), a student of Class 7 at one of the training centres under the National Child Labour Project, has been provided books, but a lack of television and Internet facility has affected his studies.

“The television at our home stopped working a few months back and my parents have not been able to repair it with their meagre income. The phone does not have Internet connectivity. I have been provided books and I have no clue what to do with them. My mother works as a domestic help and my father stays home for now due to the lockdown. He could not find another job. Our teachers do call and check on us. I am just clueless about what has to be studied. The case is similar with many of my friends as well, as they do not have TV at their homes. We would all love to pursue education, but are all wondering what has to be done,” said Rakesh.

One of the teachers said, “The situation is serious at home for many students. The financial condition at the houses of most students is quite bad, so we cannot advise them to get a television. Some students have televisions but do not have the money to pay for set-top boxes. Most children were rescued from brick kilns, silver anklet manufacturing workshops and bidi manufacturing units. If the situation continues, the students might pick up jobs again. Due to the lack of public transportation, we are not able to visit the students regularly either. Even worse, some students do not even have phones, making it difficult for us to follow up on them.”

The teacher added, “Some students asked us how they were supposed to study when there was no means for food at home. Given their financial situations, the children might pick up jobs again.”

An official with the child labour project said there were over 200 students under their care and close to 70 of them were affected now, without television sets or any other mode to continue learning. For the moment, teachers mark them portions to study, but that is not going to help them in the long run. “We are trying to pool in assistance to provide them necessary equipment, so that their studies are not affected,” he said.

Children in distress may call Childline’s toll-free helpline 1098 for assistance.