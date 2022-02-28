Rescue T.N. students stranded in Ukraine, CM urges Jaishankar

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday requested Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar to rescue Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine.

During a phone conversation, Mr. Stalin urged the Union Minister to ensure the safety of the students and provide them food and shelter in the meantime, an official release said. The Chief Minister also requested the Union Minister to appoint a nodal officer for this.

“The Union Minister for External Affairs said the Government of India has been taking all possible steps to rescue students from Tamil Nadu [and bring them back] to India, and further assured the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister that the students will be brought back soon,” the press release said.