Tamil Nadu

Rescue team on standby to face rain-related crises

On alert: The fire services personnel are geared up to meet any emergency triggered by rains .

On alert: The fire services personnel are geared up to meet any emergency triggered by rains .   | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

200 deployed for emergency calls

More than 200 fire service personnel have been deployed to attend to emergency calls for rain-related calamities in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and other districts.

With the weathermen predicting heavy rains in the State for the next few days, the men are ready with their paraphernalia.

Those in need of rescue from rain related calamities, call call ‘101’ or 0416-2220600, 0416-2229101.

People can call CUG number 94450 86112 or send messages on WhatsApp to this number.

