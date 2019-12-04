Rescue team on standby to face rain-related crises

More than 200 fire service personnel have been deployed to attend to emergency calls for rain-related calamities in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and other districts.

With the weathermen predicting heavy rains in the State for the next few days, the men are ready with their paraphernalia.

Those in need of rescue from rain related calamities, call call ‘101’ or 0416-2220600, 0416-2229101.

People can call CUG number 94450 86112 or send messages on WhatsApp to this number.