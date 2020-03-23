Tamil Nadu

Rescue flight evacuates 186 Malaysians

The stranded Malaysian nationals had repeatedly urged the authorities to send them back home.

Photo Credit: M_Moorthy

Air Asia flight was pressed into service; 200 Malaysians still stranded in Tiruchi

A group of 186 Malaysian nationals, who were stranded in Tiruchi for the past few days following the cancellation of international flights, were flown back to their country in a rescue flight early on Sunday.

Airport sources said that an Air Asia flight was operated from Kuala Lumpur to Tiruchi in the late hours of Saturday to take the group back to their country. The move came after the stranded Malaysians repeatedly urged the authorities here to take steps to send them back home. Sources said that more than 200 Malaysian nationals continued to be stranded in Tiruchi.

Flights to Kuala Lumpur have been cancelled till March 31 in the wake of the COVID-19 threat.

