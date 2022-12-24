ADVERTISEMENT

Rescind order to mine within one km of reserve forests: CPI(M)

December 24, 2022 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan on Friday urged the State government to rescind its order permitting mining and quarrying activities within one-km radius of reserve forests.

The Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce recently issued an order, which relaxed a ban that was imposed earlier on mining and quarrying within one km of reserve forests.

Pointing out that there were many reserve forests in the State, Mr. Balakrishnan said that permitting mining and quarrying in the vicinity of the forests would result in pollution and shrinking of the forests, migration of animals and a consequent increase in human-animal conflicts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Any reduction in the expanse of reserve forests would also impact rainfall in the State. Hence, the State should rescind its latest order forthwith, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US