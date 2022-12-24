Rescind order to mine within one km of reserve forests: CPI(M)

December 24, 2022 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) K. Balakrishnan on Friday urged the State government to rescind its order permitting mining and quarrying activities within one-km radius of reserve forests.

The Department of Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce recently issued an order, which relaxed a ban that was imposed earlier on mining and quarrying within one km of reserve forests.

Pointing out that there were many reserve forests in the State, Mr. Balakrishnan said that permitting mining and quarrying in the vicinity of the forests would result in pollution and shrinking of the forests, migration of animals and a consequent increase in human-animal conflicts.

Any reduction in the expanse of reserve forests would also impact rainfall in the State. Hence, the State should rescind its latest order forthwith, he said.