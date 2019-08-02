RERA, govt. clarify on norms for registering rental agreements

There is no need for registration of housing projects with the Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TNRERA) if the projects are meant for developing the properties for personal use of promoters/developers or letting them out on rent, according to the authority and the Department of Registration.

This clarification comes in the light of the registration department officials in Kancheepuram district a few months ago refusing registration of a rental agreement on the ground that the property in question was not registered with the TNRERA.

As per the RERA law, any housing project developed on an area exceeding 500 square metres or consists of eight or more flats, has to be registered with the authority. Besides, there has been confusion among all stakeholders about the projects that fall under this stipulation.

It is a matter of practice for companies to have their rental agreements registered with the Registration Department. Of late, there were reports that the firms faced difficulties in getting registration done on the ground that the properties were not registered with the TNRERA, according to S. Ramaprabhu, Chairman, Southern Centre of the Builders Association of India.

K. Gnanadesikan, chairperson of the authority, said the question of mandatory registration with TNRERA arises only in respect of sale of properties. So long as the purpose is personal use of any developer or letting the property on rent, no registration was required with the RERA, regardless of the area to be developed or the number of flats to be built.

A circular issued recently by the office of Inspector General of Registration to all District Registrars refers to a communication received from TNRERA in March 2018 wherein it was made clear that promoters and developers of 40 housing projects, who had informed the authority that the projects were “for own use/rental purpose,” were not authorised to sell space.

Counselling centres

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning has asked field offices all over the State to set up information and counselling centres by August 16. Officials manning such centres should help any prospective applicant for planning permission in submitting the requisite forms, apart from providing information regarding plots and buildings eligible for purchase. They should furnish information to people on regularisation schemes for buildings, including those of educational institutions.

The move follows an announcement made by Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who holds Housing portfolio, in the Assembly about 10 days ago.

One such centre is already functioning at the office of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority, an official of the Housing and Urban Development Department added.